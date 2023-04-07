Children can enjoy free fairground rides, get creative at the craft stall and, if they feel like a new look, pop along to the face painting stall.

We also have an Easter hunt with a chocolate surprise. This event has been organised by Worksop Business Forum and funded by the Charter Trustees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week Bassetlaw District Council purchased the Priory Shopping Centre. The purchase is part of the town centre’s £20m Levelling Up scheme, which could include more leisure facilities such as a bowling alley and children’s soft play. The wider public, including tenants of the Priory Centre, had the opportunity to view and comment on draft plans before they were submitted to the Government.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Now that the bid has been successful, I have been assured by the council that plans to modernise this part of the town centre will start to happen quickly.

This could include making the most of the canal side location, including a footbridge, and a new multi-purpose open space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I believe that these ambitious plans, which are designed to create a mix of retail and leisure, make use of both the canal system and the under-used Priory Shopping Centre, and will be a massive benefit

to the town centre.

“​Children can enjoy free fairground rides and get creative at the craft stall”, writes Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

The line up for Pride 2023 was announced last week and the event looks like being the biggest yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second smaller stage is planned for Bridge Street which will allow smaller groups and individuals the chance to perform.

Pride always attracts thousands of visitors to the town centre which in turn brings additional trade to our local businesses.

The Business Forum will be encouraging town centre shops and cafes to get involved with the Pride theme.

I am pleased to see two new town centre businesses have opened their doors recently. Fox and Fern has opened on Watson Road selling gifts and homeware, and Utopia has taken the old M and Co premises on Bridge Place selling women’s and children’s wear.

Advertisement

Advertisement