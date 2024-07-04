Business column: ​Come along and support one of the town’s biggest events of year

Guest columnist Philip Jackson is the chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

​On Saturday, July 13, Worksop residents and businesses will welcome one of the town’s biggest events of the year, writes Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

​Worksop Pride attracts thousands of visitors to Worksop every year and, as usual, we have encouraged businesses to engage with the event and take advantage of the town’s additional footfall.

We hope to see shop window displays with a Pride theme and businesses engaging with visitors who may become potential customers.

The Parade, which will be led by the fire service and the Charter Trustees, will assemble at the railway station and walk up to the main stage at the old market square.

The day will be packed with fun and entertainment both at the main stage and the rainbow stage.

Priest Funeral Services, which are now based on Carlton Road, have recently celebrated their first year at their new premises.

The business not only outgrew its previous premises on Hardy Street but also had to deal with flooding. They were pleased to find new premises close to the town centre.

Priest Funeral Services is a family-run business with father and daughter Robert and Tracey running the business on a day-to-day basis and they are also helped by James at busier times.

The business has recently teamed up with Adrian Knight who offers end-of-life services which include wills and probate services.

I would also like to welcome the team at 3D who have recently taken over the Lock Side pub on Bridge Place. 3D - drink, dally and dance – has brought a new vibe to Worksop with shorter opening hours and

concentrating on the weekends. They also offer the occasional themed Saturday afternoon disco.

Bassetlaw District Council Enterprise Panel is to meet four new business owners to consider their business grant applications.

BDC set aside a fund to help new and startup businesses, which can be applied for either pre startup or within the first 18 months of trading.

Over the years this fund has helped a lot of businesses and I look forward to hearing about these new business opportunities and wish them every success.