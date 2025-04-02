Business Column: Chance to get involved in a new project called Discover Worksop

Guest columnist Philip Jackson is the chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Firstly, I would like to congratulate Jayne Otter and Diana Kaponas on their recent awards, writes Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Notts Business Women’s Awards were held at the North Notts Arena.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Professor Veronica Pickering, attended as guest of honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 13 categories for the awards. The Special Recognition award, which is presented to a very special individual for their outstanding service and dedication, was awarded to Jayne Otter, owner of House of Elegance. Jayne is also vice-chair of the Business Forum. Diana Kaponas, owner of Café Neo and the Fusion Café, and exec member of the Business Forum, won the businesswomen of the year award. Well done ladies.

The choir members are pictured in fine voice in Worksop town centre.

Local businesses have the opportunity to get involved in a Government-funded scheme called Discover Worksop. This new project, with East Midlands Chamber and Bassetlaw District Council taking the lead, will promote Worksop as a place to visit and shop.

With new social media channels as well as a website, the project will be promoting existing activities and funding new opportunities to attract visitors.

Ideas will be delivered by a new Discover Worksop working group who are passionate about our local community. I would recommend all business in Worksop to get involved in the project and help to further develop our town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was recently contacted by the organiser of a flashmob choir with a view to them bringing a choir to Worksop. Rock Choir, the UK’s largest contemporary choir, known for bringing together individuals from all walks of life to sing and celebrate, has joined forces once again to make a difference.

The event which was in aid of Comic Relief took place last Saturday and it certainly lifted the spirits of those that attended. There was lots of foot tapping, clapping and singing from the audience. The Business Forum and the North Notts BID provided free children’s rides to help keep the kids entertained.

A food cabin provided doughnuts and other treats for those in need of refreshment. It was great to see so many people in the town centre.

For further information about the work of Worksop Business Forum, email [email protected]