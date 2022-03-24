Our aim is to improve Worksop Town Centre and increase footfall.

There are a wide range of businesses in Worksop, some of which are national chains and others are small independent retailers run by the owner.

We are all aware that the high street is changing, and businesses must adapt accordingly, and we hope that, as our events bring visitors into town, businesses will embrace the opportunity to promote themselves and win new customers.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Over the years, we have organised our own events and partnered with other organisations to put on the larger events like the Christmas light switch-on and Pride, both attracting over 10,000 visitors.

This year, we have put together our biggest event plan ever, including Alice in Wonderland – in connection with Brain Tumour Research’s Wear a Hat Day. So why not put on a silly hat and join us on the high street this Saturday?

Our monthly events include St George’s Day, Star Wars Day, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Transport Day, Worksop Charter Day, Halloween, and Stocking Filler Market.

These and other events are funded by the Charter trustees who, like ourselves, want to see increased footfall in the town centre.

Worksop Charter Day is the anniversary of the historic event where Worksop was granted a Town Charter.

Earlier this month, myself and other forum members were honoured to attend the Royal British Legion’s Centenary Tree planting ceremony, after it was postponed due to Covid.

I also had the pleasure to present the Worksop Love Bassetlaw prize to the team at Diversity Gym and Fitness.

Throughout February, the Love Bassetlaw Campaign asked people and businesses to spread the love, shop local and nominate.

An exemplary business, Diversity received the most nominations in Worksop.

Anyone involved in a town centre business or just interested in improving the town centre can join the Business Forum.

We are always looking for new ideas and extra help, and we welcome new members. You can phone the office on 01909 262263 or email [email protected]