Brendan Clarke-Smith column: ​Wilko situation is something we’re all keen to see resolved

Having visited and spoken with management myself, I am also under no illusions.

The changing nature of the retail industry and competition from other discounters has no doubt exacerbated the difficulties faced by Wilko.

In addition, having not performed to its full potential, this is why the company has been taking steps to secure additional finance, including the sale and leaseback of their HQ in Bassetlaw.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

It is important to re-emphasise what Wilko has already said in their statement, that administration will allow them a period in which they can continue to seek that investment or find a new buyer.

It is therefore not helpful to see some people describing this as a ‘collapse’ or suggesting jobs have been lost when it is not at this stage.

As I write, the deadline for bids for Wilko approaches, and I am sure you will join me in hoping an offer will be made that satisfies the needs of the staff and local communities.

It has been made clear that stores will stay open for now, without any immediate job losses, and staff will continue to be paid.

My main concern is that jobs can be protected, not just nationally, but also locally at the HQ and those of team members at stores, including the ones in Worksop and Retford.

I have requested another meeting with Wilko and those concerned and have also offered to work together with Bassetlaw District Council, as issues such as this should be above party politics.

I have visited local Wilko stores and have spoken to staff and customers. We all hope a buyer can be found for this business and that whilst this process is happening that we make sure people are fully aware of facts.