Brendan Clarke-Smith column: When we say we’ll stop the boats you can bet we mean it
Local residents here are right: if we want to build a brighter future for our children, we’ve got to end illegal migration.
Crossings are already down a third because of the action we’ve taken this year - and they’re down 90 per cent from Albania in particular.
But we need to double our efforts following the Supreme Court’s judgment. So we’re taking extraordinary steps to get it done: introducing emergency laws to start returns to Rwanda; stopping foreign courts from blocking us; putting Parliament back in charge of our borders.
It should be the British people and their government that decide who comes to this country - not criminal gangs.
We promised to halve inflation and we delivered. So when we say we’ll stop the boats - you can bet we mean it.
This week, the SNP tabled a motion in Parliament demanding a ‘ceasefire’ on the Gaza issue.
I voted against this and would do so again. There was a ceasefire in place until Hamas broke it on October 7 and decided to start murdering civilians.
A ceasefire also needs both sides to stop and Hamas had also made it clear they wouldn't until they see Israel wiped off the map.
That’s why I support Israel’s right to defend itself.
I’m sure governments in other countries - and certainly proscribed terrorist organisation such as Hamas - couldn’t care less what a few virtue signalling MPs think. However, you won’t see Labour touching the subject locally as they don’t want the grief or the scrutiny.
The emphasis however always seems to be put on the Israelis. I would question why that is.
Some say there are wrongs on both sides. Are there? I don’t consider Hamas and Israel as equals in this.
The biggest threat to Palestinian civilians is Hamas, not Israel. They have purposefully prevented Palestinians from having safe passage and used them as human shields by using hospitals and schools to store weapons. They also ripped up the water pipes that were funded for them and used them to make rockets instead.
It’s important people have access to supplies and that civilians are protected as much as possible. However a ‘ceasefire’ would only work one way and would be giving Hamas a green light to commit more atrocities.