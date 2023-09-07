Brendan Clarke-Smith column: We’ve ensured schools in the area and our local hospital are safe from RAAC issues

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP

RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) is a lightweight form of concrete.

The Standing Committee on Structural Safety (SCOSS) has noted that: "Although called “concrete”, (RAAC) is very different from traditional concrete and, because of the way in which it was made, much weaker. RAAC was used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s”.

In other words, it has a lifespan and eventually needs replacing.

Having liaised with Nottinghamshire County Council and the Department for Education, I was informed there are no schools in Bassetlaw constituency that are affected by this.

The situation will, however, be monitored and updated as and when required.

I hope this provides reassurance to parents, pupils and staff for the return to school. Nationally only around 100 are affected out of nearly 22,000 schools.

I have also been asked to provide information regarding RAAC being used by our local NHS.

Earlier this year, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust became the first acute NHS providers in the country to successfully eradicate reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) from its sites, as part of a national programme of replacement.

Despite extensive surveys showing the panels installed at Bassetlaw were in very good condition, they still had to be replaced.

The Trust received government funding of nearly £16million to replace the affected roofs by early to mid-2023 and these were undertaken with Integrated Health Projects (IHP).

I was fortunate to be able to visit the hospital to see this excellent work with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as the building of the new Emergency Care Village, which will also mean the return of evening and weekend overnight care for local children as well as upgraded A&E facilities.

RAAC has been assessed as an issue for quite some time and this is why action has been taken to remove it, along with the relevant funding provided by the Conservative government.

Bearing in mind the 1950s-1990s represents the period when the largest number of social housing was built, I have asked Bassetlaw District Council which surveys have already been carried out by them and if there have been any related risk assessments and works either already undertaken or planned for the future to remove any RAAC which could pose potential safety issues.