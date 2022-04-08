Brendan Clarke-Smith column: West Burton A bid has potential to be massive boost for our area

This has the potential to create thousands of jobs and supply chain opportunities for construction and manufacturing sectors.

West Burton A, an existing coal-fired power station, is one of the five government-selected sites in the running to host the new blueprint for the zero-carbon generation for the whole of the UK, known as the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP).

Our area has a rich heritage in energy generation and has been at the forefront of powering the nation for years.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

Fusion has the potential to provide a near-limitless source of low carbon energy by copying the processes that power the sun and stars where atoms are fused to release energy, creating nearly four million times more energy for every kilogram of fuel than burning coal, oil or gas.

I believe West Burton A is the ideal location for this project because of the large amount of brownfield land available in order to accommodate the fusion plant. It has an existing grid connection, direct rail links, it is close the key manufacturers and suppliers for future nuclear new build projects.

Finally, there is strong support for the development of the site locally, cross- party support and businesses in Bassetlaw back this project.

Myself and Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, met recently with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to push for this huge investment in Bassetlaw.

We are in the final shortlist for sites for STEP Fusion Energy, with the decision made later this year.

I have also promoted our bid further in Westminster, alongside colleagues, leaders at Nottinghamshire County Council, the chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council, the UK Atomic Energy Authority and EDF Energy.