Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: We're delivering on plans that will build a stronger NHS for the future

​As we come out of the pandemic, general practice is delivering 10 per cent more appointments each month than before the pandemic, the equivalent of the average GP surgery seeing about 20 additional patients every working day.

This has been possible through the hard work of staff, and the significant investment to grow the general practice workforce by 27 per cent since 2019.

However, demand is growing, in part due to our ageing population. The number of people in England aged 70 or over is around a third higher than in 2010 and this group has on average five times more GP appointments than teenagers.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Bassetlaw has also had significant population growth and you will have seen during the local elections that concerns have been raised over the Labour council’s Local Plan, which includes 12,551 extra houses, yet no serious plans for any sort of infrastructure.

We have worked closely with NHS England on our plan to make it easier and quicker to get the help you need from primary care, underpinned by our recent updates to the GP contract for 2023/24.

As part of this plan, we are: tackling the 8am rush. Investing the equivalent of £35,000 per practice to provide new technology for GPs, to make it easier to get through and get a response on the same day.

We’ll invest in better phone systems, so people don’t get engaged tones, and invest in easier digital access so that many more issues can be dealt with online, freeing up phone lines for those who need to call.

‘This is the third plan we have published on recovering services from the pandemic, accompanying plans on urgent and emergency care, and elective care. By delivering these plans, we’ll meet the PM’s pledge to cut waiting lists and build a stronger NHS’, says Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Introducing pharmacy first. Investing up to £645 million to enable pharmacists to provide treatment for common conditions. Pharmacists will be able to supply prescription-only medicines for ear pain; severe sore throat; skin infections and urinary infections.

They will be able to start courses of oral contraception.

Cutting bureaucracy to free up GP time. Freeing up around £37,000 per practice by cutting back targets, improving communication between GPs and hospitals, and reducing GPs having to do work that non-GPs can do.

Delivering more appointments and more staff. Ensuring that we have an extra 26,000 clinicians and 50 million extra appointments by March 2024.

Our forthcoming NHS workforce plan will set out plans to expand GP training. We’re helping retain senior GPs by reforming pension rules, lifting 8,900 GPs out of annual tax charges.

