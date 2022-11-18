Inflationary pressures from the war in Ukraine are affecting countries across the world.

The result is that two-thirds of G20 members are experiencing inflation rates about seven per cent.

That is why we are supporting the Bank of England in driving down inflation in the short term and taking urgent action to protect our economic security and bolster our resilience against malign actors.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Inflation is the enemy that makes everyone poorer – we will tackle the root causes of inflation head on and continue to protect the most vulnerable during this challenging time in the Autumn Statement.

This week, we announced over seven million cost of living payments had been made to low-income families in one week, as we continue to protect the most vulnerable during this difficult period.

We understand families are struggling with rising prices, fuelled by Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the aftermath of the pandemic.

This is the worst economic shock to the global economy in 300 years and that is why we delivered over 7 million payments of £324 directly into the bank accounts of the most vulnerable households in just one week.

We will make over a million more to those on tax credits later this month as part of our £1,200 cash support package for the poorest members of society as per the Autumn Statement, we will continue to prioritise helping the most vulnerable just as we did during Covid, as we make the tough decisions needed to drive down inflation and fix our public finances.

This week, we will set out our plan to steer the health and care system through the upcoming winter, prioritising patient experience and building a stronger health and care system for the future.

As we enter the colder months, the NHS faces additional pressures from flu and Covid, as well as external difficulties around energy supply and cost of living.

That is why the Health Secretary will set out our plan to deliver for patients this winter at the NHS Providers’ annual conference.

This will include tackling the Covid backlogs, reducing variation in waiting times across the country, and investing in new technologies to reduce pressures in primary care.

Our focus will always be on the areas that matter most to the patient experience and building a stronger health service for the future, including delivering on our commitment to build 40 new hospitals by 2030.