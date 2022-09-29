I personally wrote to the chairman of Peel, John Whittaker, back in July and emphasised the value of our local airport.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport not only provides jobs, but is also an important driver of economic growth.

I first of all asked Peel to extend the consultation period on the future of the airport and whether they would be open to the idea of selling it to outside investors.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

The response I received focused more on the potential future development of the site and not necessarily as an airport.

I found this highly disappointing. We want an airport – not more warehouses or housing.

I am supporting the local MP for Don Valley Nick Fletcher in calling on Peel to reverse their decision, which we believe would be hugely detrimental to the regional economy.

If Peel will not reverse their decision, I think South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and its partners need to look at a compulsory purchase of the site.

They also need to make clear that no permission will be given for the site to be used as anything other than an airport.

A similar thing happened in Teesside where they also have a combined authority and where Mayor Ben Houchen got involved to save their airport. Teesside International was also owned by Peel.

Another option, also mentioned by Nick Fletcher, is for the possibility of one of the new Investment Zones.

One of these would be hugely beneficial for the wider area and I am also supporting one of these in Nottinghamshire, where it would help the huge potential of the STEP project.

Perhaps this would help Peel to reconsider what we believe is the wrong decision.

An offer was made to cover any losses made by the airport over the next 13 months, while other options were explored or another buyer was sought.

I find it remarkable that Peel turned this down and I can’t think of any other business who would want to do this.

A compulsory purchase may be the only option left.

So if South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority need to step in and compulsory purchase the site then they should to say whether they would be prepared to do so and if not, why not.

The powers to do this have been devolved and if they need extra support from the Government for this then it is important that they say so.