I have planted a cross in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in Parliament to represent Bassetlaw and will be visiting schools and taking part on Remembrance Sunday back in Nottinghamshire.

With a number of different events taking place in Bassetlaw simultaneously, I try to alternate each year between Worksop, Retford and Harworth.

Last year I was in Worksop and I thought it was a wonderful tribute. I am sure this year will be no different.

“I would like to thank all of the volunteers and local officials who make these events possible and, as always, the Royal British Legion and our veterans, who do us proud”, writes Brendan Clarke-Smith.

In other news, to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a bank holiday on Monday, May 8, 2023.

This will be in addition to holidays that are currently in place.

The Boundary Commission 2023 Review of Parliamentary Constituencies had the latest proposals published this week.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Every so often changes are made to constituencies to reflect changes in demographics. Whilst there will still be 650 MPs, there will be many whose seats will now look different.

The latest proposals for Bassetlaw removes a number of areas currently in the constituency boundaries.

The reason for this is that Bassetlaw is now considered too large in terms of the number of people living within it. The Boundary Commission has proposed that the Clayworth and Sturton wards should therefore go into the Newark constituency.

Some of the proposed changes can be seen on the map. The Boundary Commission has however dropped proposals to rename the seat ‘Worksop and Retford’ and will be retaining the historic ‘Bassetlaw’ name.

Bassetlaw residents are coming together this week to remember those who lost their lives fighting for this country.

The final consultation phase – on the revised proposed constituency boundaries – will close on December 5, 2022.

The Commission will then analyse all the responses submitted during this final consultation stages, to decide whether to make any final adjustments to the revised proposals.

The outcome of these deliberations will be the final report and recommendations, which should be provided to Parliament (and published) by July 1, 2023.

More details on the latest proposals can be found here: https://boundarycommissionforengland.independent.gov.uk/2023-review/

