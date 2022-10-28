Together we must now unite as a party and tackle the challenges facing this country. Divided parties can’t do that and the alternative is a Labour Government who will put our union at risk and the mandate we’ve been given to level up areas such as Bassetlaw.

I am sure he will put his heart and soul into delivering for the British people and he will have my 100 per cent support.

People will know I was disappointed that Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to lead the Conservatives. He is a hugely popular figure in Bassetlaw and it is no secret that I have always been one of his biggest supporters.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Having secured the nominations necessary, the likelihood is that he would have had a very good chance of winning the ballot of party members.

However it is also important to command the support of the parliamentary party and he therefore took the dignified decision to put what is best for the country ahead of himself.

I would now encourage others to do the same.

I also took time this week to say goodbye to outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss as she headed to meet His Majesty. She is a person of principle for whom I have the greatest respect and I want to wish her well in whatever she does next.

On more local matters, I want to say well done Nick Fletcher MP for securing an adjournment debate in Parliament on the Potential Closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Usually these debates don’t last long, but this one certainly did, was well attended and there was plenty to talk about.

Whilst I was unable to speak in the debate myself, being a Government minister in a different department, I did attend to listen to what had to be said.

Like everybody, I want us to save this airport. If you wish to watch or read about the debate then you can find this on parliament’s website.

Heading out to a local pub across Bassetlaw this week?

Make sure to nominate them in my Great Bassetlaw Pub Competition. You will need to highlight how the pub is outstanding in a particular area, whether that’s quality food, range of beer, live music or the work they do across their local community.

