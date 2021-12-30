Brendan Clarke-Smith column: We must trust public to use common sense in these tricky times

Only a couple of weeks ago, I wrote about my concerns over introducing any more restrictions and whether or not they were necessary, especially based on the lack of data available for the new Omicron variant.

Despite a huge amount of pressure, I was delighted that the Prime Minister and the cabinet took a proper look at the data that subsequently emerged, making the sensible and balanced decision that no further restrictions were required over the Christmas and New Year period.

For me, this was absolutely the right decision, and whilst it’s important to continually monitor the data, it is highly encouraging to see that our vaccination and booster programme has broken the link between infections, hospitalisations and deaths we saw this time last year.

Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Whilst I would still urge people to be cautious where possible, I think we need to trust the British people to use their common sense. Whilst some restrictions and guidance remain in place, looking around the rest of the UK it’s easy to draw the conclusion that things could be much worse.

Nobody will be enjoying a late night out at New Year in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland as all of the clubs will be closed. Hogmanay celebrations are in tatters and the hospitality sectors have taken an absolute hammering at what is traditionally their busiest time of the year. Even without restrictions, the trade has been hit hard in England too, which is why we have announced some extra financial support.

There are those who will say ‘lock us down’ at the drop of a hat. To those people I say, locking down isn’t ‘cost free’. It has a hugely detrimental effect on businesses, schools and people’s mental health. It should therefore be the last resort, not the first port of call.

Covid won’t simply disappear, in the same sense that flu or the common cold won’t either, so it’s about learning to live with the virus.

Bassetlaw MP, Brendan Clarke-Smith on a recent visit to Lockside (formerly Yates’s) in Worksop.