Brendan Clarke-Smith column: ​We must stand all together in the face of these barbaric killings

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

​A year ago last April, I made my first ever visit to the country with Conservative Friends of Israel. It was a trip I will remember for the rest of my life and whilst I have always followed the history of the nation, seeing it first-hand deepened my understanding to a level I could never have imaged.

What I saw was a vibrant, thriving Israel, full of entrepreneurial spirit, impressive technological advances, beautiful scenery and real history wherever I looked. Contrasting ancient cities and landmarks with the young and buzzing Tel Aviv, you could see all the evidence of a country that seemingly has everything.

The kindness and hospitality of local people was there for all to see. There was another side however.

"This is a time to stand together and call these barbaric killings out for what they are", says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Having visited border communities and speaking to those living close to the fence separating Israel from Gaza, it was eye-opening to see the constant levels of vigilance people had to maintain just to go about their daily lives.

Nobody in the UK could imagine in this day and age having to go into a shelter, but this was the reality for many living in those communities.

Whilst there, my delegation of MPs also visited Ramallah in the West Bank and met with the Palestinian Prime Minister. Regardless of people’s views on the Israel/Palestine conflict, I think it is always important to listen to both sides of the story.

But what we saw last weekend was not legitimate in any way and there can be no doubt that Hamas, an organisation proscribed as terrorist by the UK, committed the most heinous crimes I have witnessed in my lifetime. This was Israel’s 9/11. Indeed, some of the graphic images of attacks appear even worse.

There can never be any justification for attacks on civilians and innocent children, whatever the motivation. What Hamas did was terrorism.

Attacks on youngsters attending a music festival, the kidnapping of Holocaust survivors in their 80s and the murder of families and their babies in a kibbutz have sent shockwaves throughout the world.

One thing that greatly angers me is to see words like ‘militants’ being used some in the media. They are not ‘militants’, they are terrorists.

Likewise is the justification in some quarters for the atrocities because of their political views on the Israel/Palestine conflict. This is also completely unacceptable.