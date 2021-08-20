Brendan Clarke-Smith column: We must protect those who served alongside our troops

Whilst many MPs use the parliamentary recess to take holidays with their families, me included, we do spend most of the summer using it as an opportunity to catch up on work in the constituency and to get out and meet with local constituents, businesses and voluntary groups.

It is unusual for Parliament to be recalled, albeit only for one day in this case, but it is absolutely necessary when something of great importance arises. I think from what people have been seeing in the news, we can clearly say the current situation applies here.

Before being elected as MP for Bassetlaw, I also served as a councillor on Newark and Sherwood District Council. My friend and colleague, Councillor Johno Lee, was one of those who came out to help me on the campaign trail during the General Election. If you ever meet Johno, you will see a tall, confident and personable young man still in his thirties, who is always happy to have a chat. Johno also spends a considerable amount of time fundraising for veterans.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP

Why is this relevant to the current situation? Because in 2008 Lance Corporal Johno Lee’s convoy with 2nd Battalion, Yorkshire Regiment, was ambushed in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. An explosion ripped through his armoured Land Rover and he lay horrifically injured in a minefield for over two hours. Miraculously he survived, but his right leg had to be amputated and he now walks with a prosthetic limb.

Johno will talk candidly about his experiences and today he stands tall, having succeeded in the face of great adversity. In 2007 he applied for, and was incredibly turned down for, a disabled parking permit by the county council. It is yet another setback which inspired Johno and he now sits as a Nottinghamshire County Councillor on that very same authority.

This week, Johno has been sharing his thoughts on the current situation in Afghanistan and the feeling that his sacrifices and those of our other veterans and serving troops have been wiped out in weeks.

The disastrous decision of the American administration, led by President Biden, to withdraw from Afghanistan left other partners such as ourselves in an impossible position. Our Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, himself a former soldier, has passionately an empathetically explained how we unsuccessfully tried to forge a new coalition, but sadly this is not a situation where we are able to go it alone.

The focus now must be on protecting and evacuating those British citizens still in Afghanistan and those Afghans who served alongside us and now fear repercussions from the Taliban. This is what real humanitarianism is about and it is quite right that the UK – and indeed others – play our part.