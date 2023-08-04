British pubs are the beating heart of our communities, but as they face rising costs we must do all we can to help them thrive.

That is why our Brexit Pub Guarantee comes into force.

This measure is part of wider reforms to taxation, only possible thanks to Brexit, that also include taxing drinks according to strength and introducing new relief for small drinks producers.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

This is because the Government has expanded Draught Relief, which effectively freezes or cuts the alcohol duty on the vast majority of these drinks.

This is to protect pubs, who are often undercut by supermarket competitors.

The government has pledged that the duty pubs and bars pay on these drinks will always be less than retailers, known as the Brexit Pubs Guarantee.

This tax reduction is part of a wider shake up of the alcohol duty system which also comes into effect from today – the biggest in 140 years.

Brendan Clarke-Smith’s competition includes a main award of ‘Best Pub in Bassetlaw’ but also two sub-awards: ‘Best Family Pub’ and ‘Best Drinkers Pub’. Get your nominations in now.

These measures will help to support local businesses and communities by ensuring pubs and producers continue to thrive, helping to grow our economy.

The key changes are: all products taxed in line with alcohol by volume (ABV) strength, rather than different duty structures for different drinks; fewer main duty rates, from 15 to 6, to make it easier for businesses to grow and operate; there will be lower taxes on lower alcohol products – those below 3.5 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV) in strength – a huge growth area in the drinks industry; all drinks above 8.5 per cent ABV will pay the same rate regardless of product type.

This will mean that many UK favourites will see duty reductions. Irish cream will drop by 3p, cans of 5 per cent ABV ready-to-drink spirit mixers by 6p, Prosecco by 61p and 500ml 3.4 per cent pale ale by 20p a bottle.

Following the success of last year’s competition, I am also launching the Great Bassetlaw Pub Competition 2023.

If you think your local deserves some recognition, then I encourage you to get them to take part.