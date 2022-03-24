The NHS faces significant long-term challenges.

An ageing population and the demand for cutting-edge treatments and technologies mean that we must choose between ever higher costs and rising waiting lists, or reforming how we do healthcare.

As we emerge from the pandemic, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine how we do health.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

That means building on lessons learned and shifting our focus to preventing ill-health, driving up performance and increasing patient choice.

By prioritising prevention, empowering patients, and putting the focus back on performance, we can deliver an NHS that’s fit for the times we live in, as well as the future.

The NHS is one of our country’s most important and beloved institutions. We must make sure it's fit for the times we live in, as well as the future, and to sustain the principle of world-class healthcare, paid for by general taxation and free at the point of use.

Like healthcare systems around the world, the NHS faces significant long-term challenges. As our population gets older, more and more people will require treatment for complex conditions.

Brendan Clarke-Smith is pictured with Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

At the same time, our increasing expectations of what technology can deliver poses new challenges and opportunities.

Whether life-saving anti-virals or game-changing genomic capabilities, people rightly expect to see cutting-edge treatments and technologies made available on the NHS.

Sajid Javid intends to build on the foundations laid by the Health and Care Bill and the Integration White Paper and deliver on the promises set out in our manifesto, by leading a comprehensive programme of reform that prioritises prevention, empowers patients through the radical personalisation of services and places a relentless focus on performance.

We must ensure services are as effective and efficient as possible, delivering world-class care. These are the first steps towards reform, not the sum total.