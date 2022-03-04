We are making sure Vladimir Putin feels the full cost of his actions, including implementing the most severe package of sanctions Russia has ever seen.

We are also providing defensive support to Ukraine, £140 million in aid, and offering sanctuary to innocent Ukrainians.

Diplomatically, politically, economically – and eventually, militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

We are leading the way globally in defending Ukraine and making sure Vladimir Putin fails.

The Prime Minister travelled to Poland and Estonia to underline our solidarity with NATO allies and coordinate the global response to Russia’s invasion.

The Prime Minister has also urged fellow G7 and NATO leaders to work together as one to do everything in their power to isolate Putin politically, economically and militarily, including ending Europe’s collective dependence on oil and gas.

Alongside our allies, we are imposing the largest and most severe package of sanctions that Russia has ever seen.

Demonstrators show their support for Ukraine outside Downing Street.

We are sanctioning over 100 more companies and oligarchs, worth hundreds of billions of pounds.

We are sanctioning Vladimir Putin himself and his inner circle, including Sergey Lavrov, hitting the Kremlin regime at its heart.

We are hitting Russia’s banking and defence sector hard, significantly degrading Russia’s economic and military power and will starve the Russian state of its access to finance, preventing Putin from raising money to support his unprovoked aggression.

As well as preventing key goods and technologies from being exported to Russia, we have also worked to make sure that Russian banks are excluded from the SWIFT financial system.

On top of this we have banned their national airline Aeroflot and all other Russian commercial and private jets from UK airspace, along with all Russia-linked vessels from entering UK ports.

A further package of military support will be provided, including the provision of defensive weapons to Ukraine, and we will also be bolstering our NATO deployment to provide support in the event of a humanitarian crisis.

We have pledged £140 million in aid to Ukraine, helping with the response to the humanitarian situation, and strengthening Ukrainian defences.

The funding will help aid agencies respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation, creating a lifeline for Ukrainians with access to basic necessities and medical supplies such as medicines, syringes, dressings and wound care packs.

We are giving British nationals and any person settled in the UK the ability to bring over immediate Ukrainian family members, as well as parents, grandparents, adult offspring and siblings.

We will establish a humanitarian sponsorship pathway – allowing individuals, charities, businesses and community groups to support displaced Ukrainians.

Our humanitarian sponsorship pathway will open up a route to the UK for Ukrainians who may not have family ties with the UK but who are able to match with individuals, charities, businesses, and community groups, allowing them to volunteer to support Ukrainians in need.

We stand with the people of Ukraine.

Slava Ukraini.