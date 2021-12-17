There are always a multitude of different opinions, whether that’s on masks, vaccinations, working from home or various closures.

We have had to make judgement calls based on the best information we have available. This is not always popular, but is what makes for responsible government.

This week, for the first time, I found myself voting against the proposed measures. This is not a decision I took lightly, and rebelling is something I took no pleasure from.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Collective responsibility is a vital part of governing but for me there were some proposals that I simply could not support.

The main issue for me was the introduction of so-called ‘vaccine passports’, where people would have to provide proof of vaccination to attend certain events, although there was also an option for a lateral flow test to be taken instead.

I have always stated that, whilst I would encourage everybody to be vaccinated and to get the booster jab, it remains a personal choice and is not something I would ever force people to do.

Vaccine passports also risk a slippery slope towards a ‘papers society’ and that is something I find very un-British.

For me, there just simply wasn’t enough data available on the severity or the threats posed by Omicron to justify further restrictions, especially at Christmas when people want to be with friends and family or when the hospitality industry relies on the extra trade at this time of the year.

This week was also the second anniversary of me becoming your MP for Bassetlaw. It was without doubt the greatest honour of my life – and what a two years it has been.

With 28,078 votes, this was a landslide victory in what many saw as the heart of the ‘red wall’. The swing of 18.4 per cent in Bassetlaw was the biggest Labour to Conservative swing at any General Election in British political history.

As we move forwards and see a light at the end of the tunnel with Covid-19, I still have the same passion, enthusiasm and drive to deliver for Bassetlaw.

I won’t get it right all the time but I will continue to do my very best.