Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: Thousands of students will now be able to study and work abroad thanks to new Turing Scheme

It is an experience I have enjoyed myself, whether it was working in Romania and Norway, or the time I spent in Sweden studying for my master’s degree.

After leaving the European Union, one of the questions I would regularly be asked by young people was about their chances to study or work abroad.

What will happen now we are no longer going to be part of the Erasmus+ scheme? The good news is that we have instead replaced it with something far better.

Brendan Clarke-Smith writes of the new Turing Scheme, which he feels will benefit students.

Forty thousand students will be able to study and work abroad thanks to the government’s new Turing Scheme, with universities and schools due to be told this week that their bids for funding have been successful.

More than 120 universities, as well as schools and further education colleges across the UK, will be awarded grants from the £110m Turing Scheme, which will see 48 per cent of places go to those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

As part of the new global scheme, Canada, Japan and the United States are amongst more than 150 international destinations where UK students will be funded to take up work and study placements – alongside popular European countries like Germany and France.

At the heart of the Government’s post-Brexit vision is an ambition to create a truly Global Britain where we learn, work and trade with countries well beyond Europe’s frontiers.

The Turing Scheme, which has replaced the UK’s participation in Erasmus+, gives young people the opportunity to benefit from working and studying abroad, while boosting our ties with international partners in the

process.

The scheme also aims to improve social mobility across the UK by targeting areas which had seen lower uptake up of the Erasmus+ programme, including across the Midlands and North of England.

Ministers have set out a range of measures to improve access to international opportunities through the programme, including funding for travel and expenses such as passports and visas, as well as a grant for living costs, to tackle the barriers some students face to studying overseas.

Extra support has also been guaranteed for preparatory visits to make sure placements meet the needs of participants with disabilities and special educational needs.

The total number of individual placements supported this year through the £110m scheme stands at more than 40,000 – exceeding the Department for Education’s own estimates.

This includes 28,000 placements for university students – compared with only 18,300 under Erasmus+ in the academic year 2018/9.

The Turing Scheme, announced by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson last year, is named after pioneering UK war hero and father of modern computing Alan Turing, who studied abroad at Princeton University before going on crack the Enigma code in World War Two.

