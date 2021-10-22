Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: Those who wish to destroy our democratic system cannot be allowed to win

I held this at Langold Village Hall, where the walls are adorned with artwork representing some of the old buildings in the area and where the stage boasts a mural of the former Firbeck Colliery.

I enjoy speaking with people and it’s nice being back in the constituency after spending the earlier part of the week in Westminster.

Surgeries are an important part of the job Members of Parliament do as they represent an opportunity to meet face-to-face with constituents and to discuss what we can do to help.

Covid-19 has meant many MPs having to do surgeries through Zoom or by telephone and whilst these can be useful, it just isn’t the same.

What happened later that day will stay with me for the rest of my life.

Nobody expects to see a friend or a member of their family go to work and to never come home. But that is what happened in Leigh-on-Sea and we are now mourning the senseless murder of a dearly loved colleague.

Sir David Amess MP was a rarity in politics: a popular man who was the very epitome of what a backbench MP should be and who fought for his beliefs and for his constituency.

Surgeries are an important part of the job MPs do, says Brendan Clarke-Smith, pictured at Langold Village Hall last Friday.

Sir David was well known for his beaming smile, his passion for animal welfare and his long-running campaign for Southend to become a city, a campaign that was to be successful on the Monday following his death. It's a fitting tribute and one I wish he were here to see happen himself.

Many colleagues will have had difficult conversations following David’s murder, which followed the killing of Jo Cox MP and another knife attack on Stephen Timms MP.

Some, especially those with young families, will have been asked whether the job is really worth it. I say it is always worth it.

It is worth it because we can make a difference and the risk that public figures put themselves at is a risk many of those such as our police, our emergency workers or armed forces put themselves under many days.

We must not allow those who wish to destroy our democratic system or our way of life to stop us from doing our jobs. The relationship between MPs and their constituents in this country is one of openness and accessibility and is something we should value.

I cannot think of a country which does this as well as the UK. We must not lose this and I will be continuing my surgeries as usual. I will not let these people beat us.

MPs receive a lot of abuse, especially online, and whilst legitimate criticism must always be encouraged, it is wrong that this sort of behaviour continues and quite wrong that they should face threats towards themselves and their families.

There is a human being behind the public face. Whilst I may disagree with my opponents, I do not believe they are bad people – I simply believe they are mistaken.