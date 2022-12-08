Labour’s latest proposal to stick 20 per cent VAT on school fees and end their charitable statuses will have a devastating effect on the sector. This is a state sponsored attack on aspiration.

The fact is that private schools actually save us money. The Daily Mail reported that they add £16.5bn to the economy (328,000 jobs, so as many as Asda, Sainsbury’s and Co-Op combined), pay £5.1bn in tax contributions (enough for 150000 nurses) and also save the Treasury around £4.4bn in state funded places, which those children would have to take up if they were not in independent schools.

We could end up with an extra 90,000 children leaving and having to be accommodated in the state system.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

We have two outstanding Outwood academies in Worksop, but both of these are heavily oversubscribed. Imagine if they then had to take all these extra pupils. Where would they go? It would simply mean more children from Worksop and surrounding areas would miss out on a school place. In short, it benefits nobody.

Independent schools also do a lot for the community. In their Celebrating Partnerships report, the Independent Schools Council highlighted the work Worksop College does with 11 local state schools, including chemistry roadshows, parkruns and many other activities, leading to praise from the Minister for School Standards and now Chair of the Education Select Committee.

A 2018 report commissioned for the Independent Schools Council suggests that if charitable status were removed independent schools would then be able to reclaim input VAT on their capital and building works.

This would benefit larger and wealthier schools more than smaller junior, single sex or all-age day schools and would result in the Treasury having to write cheques for millions of pounds. Around 200 private schools could actually be forced to close, which would affect around 26,000 pupils.

Brendan Clarke-Smith with Julie Robinson, chief executive of the Independent Schools Council, and Andrew Lewer MP, chairman of the APPG (All Party Parliamentary Group) Independent Education, at the launch of their Celebrating Partnerships report last year.

It will be the hardworking parents on lower incomes that would be hardest hit, with a negative effect on bursaries and scholarships.

Many private schools also sponsor academies, which have been a great way of ensuring that all children, whatever their background, have access to an outstanding education.

Improving education for all doesn’t have to come at the expense of others.

