Pension Credit is a top-up for our most vulnerable pensioners that is worth an average of £3,300.

As well as a cash top-up to the State Pension, it is a passport to a suite of other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

There are already 2,466 claimants of Pension Credit in Bassetlaw, but we know around 25 per cent of people who could claim the extra help but do not do so.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

To help, the Conservative Government has launched a major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access the help they are entitled to.

Pensions Minister Guy Opperman has written to local newspapers across the country and the Department for Work and Pensions will send leaflets to 11 million pensioners.

A high-profile media day will also take place on June 15.

Pension Credit can be claimed online, by telephone or by post. Information is available on the Gov.UK website www.gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling the Freephone Pension Credit claim line on 0800 991234.

I am pleased the Government has launched a major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners to access the help they are entitled to. This will ensure eligible pensioners know what support is available and will help people prepare and save for later life.

Pension Credit provides a vital income top-up for some of our most vulnerable pensioners and the good news is the latest figures show take-up is the highest since 2010 and around 1.4 million pensioners currently receive it.

The Department for Work and Pensions’ figures also show that an extra £28.4 billion has been saved per year since 2012, thanks to the automatic enrolment scheme that has seen more than 10 million people enrolled into a workplace pension.

This year also marks 10 years since the introduction of the Automatic Enrolment scheme, which has seen participation in workplace pensions grow from 44 per cent to 88 per cent.

By November 2021, a record 10.6m eligible employees were enrolled in an Automatic Enrolment pension scheme, an increase of 33 per cent.