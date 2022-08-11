Brendan Clarke-Smith column: This new funding can help plan to make the streets of Worksop safer

The extra funding will go towards police forces, councils and community groups – providing extra CCTV and streetlighting, protecting women and girls, and tackling neighbourhood crime.

The fourth round brings the total awarded through the Safer Streets Fund and the Safety of Women at Night Fund to £125m and £840,000 directly to Worksop.

This is why I welcome the additional £289,992 on top of the £550,000 we received last year.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP

This additional funding will go towards measures proven to cut crime, including extra CCTV and streetlighting in communities alongside engagement work to change attitudes and behaviours to prevent crimes being committed.

Worksop will also see a pilot project including wardens patrolling the town centre.

The Safer Streets Fund builds on the Conservative Government’s existing measures to keep our streets safe.

This includes: almost 14,000 more police officers recruited across England and Wales, increasing police funding to almost £17billion, and preventing 49,000 violent offences across England and Wales since 2019 through Violence Reduction Units.

Home Secretary Priti Patel visited Worksop back in in May 2022.

No one should feel afraid while walking the streets of Worksop, yet for so many, particularly women and girls, feeling uncomfortable or unsafe in public has become all too common.

It has been one year since Priti Patel launched the dedicated violence against women and girls strategy. In that year she visited Worksop in May 2022, and has overseen incredible work to support victims and deliver justice.

This essential work is delivering practical support and change for women and girls.

Finally, I want to say a huge thank you to our fire and rescue service. Many will have seen the huge smoke clouds coming from the tyre fire in Ranskill.

The sheer scale of the blaze meant fire and rescue services from neighbouring areas also assisted.

Another big thank you to residents who kindly provided ice creams for those on the scene.