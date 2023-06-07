Brendan Clarke-Smith column: This latest update shows that our plan to stop the small boats is working
That is why the Prime Minister has provided an update on the progress we have made on stopping the boats – including reducing small boat arrivals to the UK by 20 per cent since December, preventing 33,000 illegal crossings last year, reducing Albanian arrivals by 90 per cent, increasing the number of illegal working raids by 50 per cent and doubling the number of arrests, and reducing the legacy asylum backlog by almost 20 per cent.
The Prime Minister has made stopping the boats one of his five priorities and the latest update shows that our plan is working.
It is vital that we tackle this issue and deliver for the British people. Albanian arrivals are down 90 per cent and their asylum grant rate including withdrawals is now two per cent.
We have removed 1,800 Albanian illegal migrants and foreign criminals.
We have also increased the number of illegal working raids by more than 50 per cent, and arrests have more than doubled.
The legacy asylum backlog is down almost a fifth since December – on track to deliver our target.
This is the first time since the small boats crossings phenomenon began that arrivals in the first half of the year have fallen compared to the year before.
Whilst illegal immigration is a global phenomenon, progress to combat it is not.
As we see small boat crossings fall, the number of illegal migrants entering Europe has risen by 30 per cent year on year. We are using every tool at our disposal to stop the boats.
Illegal migration is a global phenomenon, with European countries alone seeing over a million asylum applications last year.
The Prime Minister has pledged to work internationally to dismantle the activities of criminal gangs, and we are delivering on that promise – our partnership with France stopped 33,000 crossings last year, 40 per cent more than the year before, and to date this year has prevented 8,635 people from reaching the UK.