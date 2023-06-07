News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Brendan Clarke-Smith column: This latest update shows that our plan to stop the small boats is working

Over 45,000 people illegally crossed the Channel in small boats last year, with many of those originating from, or travelling through, safe countries. That is unfair on those who come here legally and unfair on the British people who foot the bill.
By Brendan Clarke-Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:22 BST

That is why the Prime Minister has provided an update on the progress we have made on stopping the boats – including reducing small boat arrivals to the UK by 20 per cent since December, preventing 33,000 illegal crossings last year, reducing Albanian arrivals by 90 per cent, increasing the number of illegal working raids by 50 per cent and doubling the number of arrests, and reducing the legacy asylum backlog by almost 20 per cent.

The Prime Minister has made stopping the boats one of his five priorities and the latest update shows that our plan is working.

It is vital that we tackle this issue and deliver for the British people. Albanian arrivals are down 90 per cent and their asylum grant rate including withdrawals is now two per cent.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-SmithBassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith
Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith
Most Popular

We have removed 1,800 Albanian illegal migrants and foreign criminals.

We have also increased the number of illegal working raids by more than 50 per cent, and arrests have more than doubled.

The legacy asylum backlog is down almost a fifth since December – on track to deliver our target.

This is the first time since the small boats crossings phenomenon began that arrivals in the first half of the year have fallen compared to the year before.

'The Prime Minister has made stopping the boats one of his five priorities and the latest update shows that our plan is working,' says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.'The Prime Minister has made stopping the boats one of his five priorities and the latest update shows that our plan is working,' says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.
'The Prime Minister has made stopping the boats one of his five priorities and the latest update shows that our plan is working,' says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Whilst illegal immigration is a global phenomenon, progress to combat it is not.

As we see small boat crossings fall, the number of illegal migrants entering Europe has risen by 30 per cent year on year. We are using every tool at our disposal to stop the boats.

Illegal migration is a global phenomenon, with European countries alone seeing over a million asylum applications last year.

The Prime Minister has pledged to work internationally to dismantle the activities of criminal gangs, and we are delivering on that promise – our partnership with France stopped 33,000 crossings last year, 40 per cent more than the year before, and to date this year has prevented 8,635 people from reaching the UK.

Related topics:Brendan Clarke-SmithPrime MinisterEuropeFrance