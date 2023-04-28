In August 2022, the Government set out its Storm Overflows plan, which requires the largest infrastructure programme in water company history to tackle sewage overflows – an estimated £56bn.

The plan prioritises investments in priority sites including protected habitats and bathing waters. In April, £1.6 billion investment was brought forward to speed up vital water infrastructure projects, cutting thousands of overflow spills each year.

Ministers also reconfirmed that they will be lifting the cap on civil penalties for water and sewerage companies, raising them up to unlimited penalties so that polluters pay for their impact on the environment, with funds now being reinvested into further improving rivers and water bodies.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

This latest announcement will place the improvement targets in the Storm Overflows Reduction Plan on a statutory footing, making them legally binding.

The Environment Secretary has written to water companies requiring a plan on every overflow on her desk by the end of June.

This builds on work to introduce mandatory monitoring, which is up from just seven per cent in 2010 to 100 per cent by the end of this year.

Thanks to this monitoring, regulators are undertaking the largest investigation into water companies in their history related to illegal sewage dumping, building on record fines of £141m secured since 2015.

‘This is the first Government in a century to take major steps to improve our ancient water infrastructure and clean up rivers’. Brendan Clarke-Smith is pictured during a visit to Severn Trent's sewage treatment works in Manton.

Residents are rightly disgusted by sewage in our rivers, and so am I. I’ve been clear that water companies must clean up their act now, and if they don’t I urge ministers to use the full force of the law, including unlimited penalties.

Meanwhile the Labour Party tabled legislation which directly replicates existing government policy. This includes: bringing in monitoring, which will already be complete by the end of the year; requiring a plan to be published, which the government already set out last year; setting legal targets, which the Government has already committed to do; and introducing automatic fines, which reduces the fine available to regulators, rather than increasing them to unlimited, as the Government will do.

This was yet another political gimmick and, bizarrely, Labour's Opposition Day motion on water quality fell to bits as in the end they abstained on their own motion, leaving only the Conservatives to commit to tackling these issues.

This is the first Government in a century to take major steps to improve our ancient water infrastructure and clean up rivers. We deal in action, they deal in press releases.