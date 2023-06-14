Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: This is an attack on us all and we must stand together

Nottingham is the city of my birth, the city I was raised in and the city I have called home for most of my life.

It is a city I am proud to hail from and which is forever ingrained in my mind, wherever I have been living and working, whether that’s elsewhere in the UK or around the world.

It is part of who I am and whilst like any city it has its challenges, it is a place with so many positives and so much history and heritage to savour. It is why I wanted to be a councillor there.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

It was once said that ‘to be born an Englishman is to have won first prize in the lottery of life’. I would say the same about being a Nottinghamian and being from Nottinghamshire.

When I went to university, I stayed local and I realise as much as anybody that our students play such an integral part in the soul of the city and the wider regional economy.

Over the years I have seen so many great community projects from the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University and it is a source of immense pride that people have chosen the home of Robin Hood as the place to study, live and work. I have invited many students to join me in Parliament and it is always such a pleasure to welcome them.

It breaks my heart then that students who have come to study here are among those to have died in Tuesday’s attack.

'I would be lying if I said it hasn’t affected me and I am still struggling to comprehend what has happened. It is an attack on all of us and we must stand together as a community. May those who have perished rest in peace'.

Sadly, tragedy is something we have seen far too often. Whilst we may see reports in the media, it is when something happens on our own doorstep that it really begins to sink in.

In Parliament, we have lost several colleagues over the years and one of the first things I noticed when becoming an MP was the memorial to PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the line of duty outside the gates.

I will regularly walk over Westminster Bridge – another terror hotspot – and we also had to contend with the murder of our dear friend and colleague Sir David Amess MP.

I remember being at a constituency visit when news of this filtered through and it sent a shiver down my spine. I felt the same feeling when news of the events in Nottingham came through.

