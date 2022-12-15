My thoughts? I liked what I heard and thought it was a detailed plan of action designed to tackle this problem on several fronts.

Once again, we saw fatalities in the Channel this week and this serves as a reminder that it’s not just about having a firm but fair immigration system, but also about putting a stop to the criminal people smuggling gangs who are putting lives at risk.

The understandable reaction from most of you, and to be fair myself as well, is that we’ve heard plans to stop illegal immigration before and it simply hasn’t happened.

These plans have been by scuppered by activist human rights lawyers and others trying to block everything we do - but this actually sounds a concrete plan.

Now it’s a case of actually delivering the results. We’ve set an ambitious target to clear the backlog of existing cases by the end of next year and are doubling the number of caseworkers.

If you enter the UK illegally, you should not be able to remain here but should be detained and swiftly returned, either to your home country or to a safe country where your claim for asylum will be considered – most likely Rwanda.

You should no longer be able to frustrate attempts of removal with late or spurious claims and, once removed, you must have no right to re-entry, work, settlement or citizenship.

Some of the new measures to be introduced include increasing immigration enforcement with 700 new staff across Border Force.

There will also be a new deal with Albania to speed up the removal of Albanian criminals, who make up a third of those arriving in small boats to the UK, as well as more police on French beaches under another deal.

Furthermore, if these reforms on Albania are challenged in the courts, we will put them on a statutory footing to ensure the UK’s treatment of Albanian arrivals is no different from that of Germany or France.

We're establishing a dedicated and unified small boats command to police and secure the channel from illegal crossings.

It’s also clear that asylum costs are too high - we are shifting 10,000 people from hotels to reduce costs for the taxpayer.

I’ve already been clear that I will name and shame any hotels in Bassetlaw being used for these purposes.

We have a plan. Now it’s time to see some results.

