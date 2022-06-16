Not just taking back control of our trade and our borders, but also our laws and courts.

Why is it then that we see a court in Strasbourg making a last minute ruling that we must halt the relocation of asylum seekers to Rwanda and that the plane carrying them, which cost a great deal of money, could no longer take off?

The simple answer is that the European Court of Human Rights is not the same thing as the European Union.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Yes, there are many areas they have in common, but it’s important to understand the difference between the two (as opposed to the European Court of Justice, which rules on issues based around EU laws and any disputes arising from this).

Drafted in 1950, the European Convention on Human Rights included many articles which I think most of us would wholeheartedly agree with.

For example, I think all of us believe in principles such as freedom of expression, being able to marry who we want or to be able to have a fair trial.

A court was set up to settle disputes and was seen as a way of protecting people from despotic regimes in Europe.

Fast forward to 1998 and Tony Blair’s Government introduced the Human Rights Act, meaning these principles could be directly applied in UK courts.

The problem of course, is that what we see nowadays is the ‘gold plating’ of these original articles in the European Convention on Human Rights.

In other words, they are over-interpreted and many of us feel the admirable principles we all accepted are now twisted and used by lawyers and migrant charities to avoid deportations.

Whilst the delay in relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda is incredibly frustrating, it is worth remembering that this is all it is – a delay.

The ECHR did not find against the UK Government and has simply stalled whilst the cases are considered. It is quite possible they will find in favour of the UK Government, at which point the flights can go ahead.

We must remember that this policy is designed to save lives in The Channel and smash the vile people smuggling industry. It is a deterrent to economic migrants, so we can focus on those we believe are genuine asylum seekers.