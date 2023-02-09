This is a massive opportunity for our area and a fantastic example of levelling up in action.

During the visit, there were also two fantastic announcements by the Minister.

First, the launch of the UK-owned company to deliver the STEP project, which will help us work more effectively with the private sector to make the project a success.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Secondly, the announcement of a STEP Skills Centre at West Burton, which is brilliant news as we mark National Apprenticeships Week.

We were joined by apprentices from the UKAEA's Oxfordshire site. They told us all about the courses they have been doing and the opportunities they are accessing through the programme and now we will be bringing all this expertise and these opportunities to Nottinghamshire.

So STEP isn’t just about energy – it’s also about training, skills and jobs!

Also, there’s good news for employers as the apprenticeships care leavers’ bursary is now increasing to £3,000.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, pictured with other dignitaries including George Freeman MP and county council leader Coun Ben Bradley MP.

This is for any new care leaver apprentices that they employ from August 1, 2023, and is on top of the £1,000 currently available.

In other news this week, we are making the biggest cash increase in the Basic State Pension ever, while increasing the standard minimum guarantee (single) of Pension Credit.

This will be an increase of 10.1 per cent from April 2023.

It was also an honour to have Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy visit the UK to meet with the Prime Minister and address Parliament as the UK steps up its delivery of lethal aid, and prepares to train fighter jet pilots and marines.

President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.

Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, helping them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

We will now expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.

It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short-term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.

We are committed to standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes to ensure Putin’s barbaric venture ends in failure.

