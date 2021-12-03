This is the ninth year of the campaign in the UK, and it continues to go from strength to strength.

Last year, more than £1.1 billion was spent at small businesses on the day – a huge uplift from the year before – and an acknowledgement that the pandemic has grown the nation’s support for the small and local.

I am encouraging everyone to get involved and support local businesses in our areas and across our high streets. Pop in and show them the support they deserve after such a challenging two years.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

You can share your experience of supporting local businesses on social media with the hashtag

#SmallBusinessBassetlaw.

Small Business Saturday UK is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities.

The day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.

December 4 is Small Business Saturday and I will be out across the constituency visiting small businesses to meet with local business owners, says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

I would like to commend business owners across Bassetlaw. They have played a big part in keeping customers safe since March 2020 in responding to coronavirus and the changes this has made to the way small businesses have had to operate, especially when we have had localised lockdowns.

This Conservative Government is determined not to be blown off course by the pandemic and deliver on its promise, made at the General Election two years ago, to level up towns and communities across the whole country.

Although we missed out on the £20 million Levelling Up Bid submitted by Bassetlaw District Council in June because, I believe, it was not sent in on time, I will be working with council officers, councillors and ministers to deliver for Bassetlaw and make sure we do our very best to have a successful bid next time around.

This week, new measures came into effect to reduce the spread of Covid-19, bolstering our defence against the virus. The Omicron variant is a stark reminder that we are not out of this pandemic yet, and we must take steps to protect the gains we have made in our fight against the virus.

When visiting businesses this weekend, please make sure to take a face covering with you.