This will benefit around 21,930 pensioners living in Bassetlaw.

I’m very pleased to see that veterans who took part in the UK's nuclear testing programme will now receive a new medal, following years of campaigning.

This is something I have also been supporting for a long time.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

About 22,000 people will be eligible for the Nuclear Test Medal, introduced to mark 70 years since the first test.

It has also been great to see the first jobs being advertised for the STEP fusion project at West Burton.

It’s hard to express how much this globally significant investment is going to benefit us locally, bringing well-paid skilled jobs and a real legacy for future generations.

The wider opportunities it presents are endless.

Now onto the daft stuff.

Many will be making plans to visit loved ones or to celebrate the festive period, so I am hugely disappointed to hear that the RMT will be bringing rail services to a halt again with strike action, prompting some to refer to their leader as the ‘Lynch That Stole Christmas’.

It’s not too late for them to be reasonable and change their minds.

I’ve also been looking forward to the World Cup, although I must admit that it feels very different this time around, not just because it is being played at a strange time of year, but also because of the location and the negativity surrounding it, including many cultural norms which are different to our own society.

I think it is perfectly reasonable to discuss human rights and other issues, although I also prefer not to mix football and politics where possible and it should therefore stay off the pitch.

I’ve already stated that I don’t like the taking the knee gesture for various reasons, but now they also have all the controversy surrounding armbands.

Whilst that particular cause is one I’m sympathetic to, I do think that footballers need to get their own houses in order first.

I say this bearing in mind the way gay footballers have been treated in the past and the reluctance still of many to feel comfortable coming out whilst their careers are still ongoing.

In any other job, you would expect to be treated with professionalism and respect, so I don’t see why football should be any different.

They have a long way to go.