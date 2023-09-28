Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many of the fears of those sceptical of net zero were allayed, including some of the sillier ideas floated by others, such as having seven bins, banning certain foods and stopping people going on family holidays.

The ban on new petrol and diesel cars has now been pushed back to 2035, which brings us into line with other countries in Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While electric car use will no doubt continue to increase up to that point, it will also be down to the consumer. It is industry’s job to innovate and to make them cheaper, more reliable and more affordable.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

I remember my first car being a battered old Ford Fiesta. I’ve never purchased a new car. Will there be a decent second-hand market by then so younger people and those on low incomes can purchase a vehicle? I do hope so.

The Prime Minister realises that for many, especially outside London, the car is a necessity, not a luxury.

This follows some rather daft comments made by some in the media that ‘poor people don’t drive’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Constituents in Bassetlaw have contacted me many times, many elderly and living off-grid, concerned about having to replace their heating oil systems with heat pumps.

'​Many of the fears of those sceptical of net zero were allayed, including some of the sillier ideas floated by others, such as having seven bins, banning certain foods and stopping people going on family holidays', says Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Once again, the Prime Minister found a sensible path, increasing grants, delaying the roll out until 2035 and also creating exemptions for those where heat pumps are simply not practical.

Likewise he has managed to avoid a potential crisis in the rental market by scrapping onerous energy efficiency requirements.

Millions of households across the UK, including 12,700 people in Bassetlaw, will receive £300 directly from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) between October 31 and November 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the second of three payments totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or tax credits, in 2023 to 2024, and eligible pensioner households will also receive a further £300 payment later this year as an addition to the Winter Fuel Payment.

The £300 Cost of Living Payment will be sent out automatically and directly to recipients, meaning those eligible do not need to apply, contact the Government, or take any action to receive it.