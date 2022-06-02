Whilst there are some who oppose the monarchy, it is something we are

admired for all over the world and I believe our Queen has been, and continues to be, a tremendous

servant to the people of this country and the Commonwealth.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

The Royal Family are an integral part of our history, heritage and culture, and I wouldn’t swap our

system for a soulless one which involves an elected president.

Likewise, I am equally proud of our

flag, which we have seen in abundance this week including at my office, which is fully decked out

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP

with them!

To celebrate, we have also launched a £3 million Platinum Jubilee fund to help renovate 125 village

halls in a tribute to Her Majesty’s service.

At the heart of rural life and communities, village halls are home to fitness classes, coffee mornings,

community groups, jumble sales, art clubs and post office services – even in the most remote of

locations.

They often provide the only place for a community to meet and socialise locally and are vital in

tackling loneliness, providing a lifeline for those who can’t travel long distances.

The Platinum Jubilee Village Hall Improvement Grant Fund will provide grant funding over three years (to 2025) to support capital improvement projects for village halls, such as installing Wi-Fi, extending buildings and modernising facilities.

I would like to thank Sue Gray for publishing her report following the conclusion of the investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

The report identifies a number of areas which must be improved and I am pleased to see that these are already being actioned following her previous interim report.

The are clearly issues involving work culture and the behaviour of some, which was unacceptable.

I am pleased the Prime Minister’s account has now been backed up and whilst the vast majority of issues dealt with did not include him personally, I think it is right as Prime Minister that he has taken overall responsibility and apologised.

This is what is to be expected of those in leadership positions.

I am sure many, including myself, would be disappointed to receive a fine over the so-called ‘birthday cake’ incident. However, rather than contest this, the Prime Minister has held his hands up, paid the fine and decided that we now need to move on.

There are those who oppose this Prime Minister and this Government who will use any method possible to remove either, whether it is because of Brexit or a personal dislike. They have failed to do this at the ballot box and they have now failed with this approach too. I will certainly not be sending a letter in to anybody.

I now want us to continue to focus on the issues that are important to you, including tackling the

cost of living, which is why I welcome the announcement from the Chancellor extending the financial