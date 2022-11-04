Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

This is a subject I have revisited time and time again since I was elected in 2019 and readers will no doubt be aware that it is something I take a very hard line on.

When she was Home Secretary, Priti Patel had to fight numerous battles to try and stop illegal immigration, which was a huge challenge, as she was faced with hostility from the Commons, Lords, some parts of the civil service and also various charities, legal groups and sections of the media.

She passed landmark legislation such as the Nationality and Borders Act, but things like this take time and those battles are still being fought now.

You will remember me expressing my frustration at foreign criminals being taken off flights due to last minute appeals, or that our policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda whilst their claims are being processed was once again delayed due to legal challenges.

All of this contributes to the problems we see today.

Whilst we have shown we are a welcoming country to genuine refugees, as we have demonstrated with our support for Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan, we do not like our good nature and hospitality being abused.

In the last year we have seen 40,000 people arrive on these shores illegally and this cannot continue.

Incredibly, Home Office officials have stated that around two percent of Albania’s male population aged between 20 and 40 had travelled to the UK by small boat this year.

Albania is not a war-torn country and they are even in the process of applying to become a member of the European Union.

In many cases people have also transited through safe countries such as France and Germany.

Their choice is therefore an economic one and not one borne out of necessity.

It also frustrates me that we are having to spend more than £6 million a day putting people up in hotels.

This is wrong when our own people are struggling with the cost of living, or to find housing or a doctor.

This week the Home Secretary upset some people by using the word ‘invasion’.

This of course is meant as an unwelcome intrusion or incursion into another’s domain.

