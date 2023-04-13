Brendan Clarke-Smith column: Our football teams have brought a real buzz to Bassetlaw with their success

​It’s a great source of pride for us all to see Worksop Town crowned league champions, including being the first club in English football to be promoted this season.

They also smashed Boston United’s unbeaten record of 32 matches, which stretches back to the 1972/73 season.

The Tigers have a proud history dating back to 1861, but it wasn’t too long ago that the very existence of the club was under threat.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith at Worksop Town FC.

There’s nothing that irks me more than hearing people say “it’s only football” or that “you can always go and watch somebody else”. No, it isn’t and no, you can’t.

A football club is about more than just football. It’s about a sense of pride, history and community that we can all rally around.

Recently we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Tigers famously holding Tottenham Hotspur to a draw in the FA Cup.

In more recent years, we’ve seen the likes of former and future England internationals Chris Waddle and Aaron Ramsdale turning out for the club. It would be tragic to have lost this fantastic heritage.

Step forward some of the most passionate fans and hardworking people you could ask for. The buckets came out and this town stood up to support the club and to fundraise any way possible.

What has happened since then really is fairytale stuff.

Owner Pete Whitehead deserves a huge amount of gratitude from us all and what he has done for the club and the town has been phenomenal.

The club has been saved and there has been significant investment in both local facilities and the playing staff.

It was also wonderful to see Pete’s grandson Oliver doing a sponsored bike ride for the club when it needed help the most, raising thousands.

To have continued to support the club the way he has done, even in the face of a pandemic, is tremendous and I want to personally say a huge thank you to Pete.

Today, we see a club who not only won the league, but have brought a buzz to the whole town. Next year we want to see manager Craig Parry and the team win the league again!

Worksop Town isn’t the only successful football team in Bassetlaw this season though, and hats off to Retford United who were also crowned league champions by quite some distance in their own division.

As a Notts County supporter, I’ve also had a pretty rough week after the defeat to Wrexham, so thanks to the Tigers and the Badgers for cheering me up!

Wrexham’s assistant manager Steve Parkin is also from Worksop and a real gent, who I’ve had the pleasure of meeting regarding fundraising for motor neurone disease.