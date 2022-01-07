We are rolling out the fastest booster programme in Europe, building a wall of defence to protect people and save lives. Nine in ten people aged 12 and over have now received a first vaccine dose.

We are the fastest growing economy in the G7, with almost six per cent growth in the first three quarters of 2021. The OECD and IMF expect the UK to see the fastest growth in the G7 for the second year in a row, predicting growth between 6.8 per cent and 6.9 per cent this year.

We are getting more people into work with our Plan for Jobs, with the number in work up significantly on before the pandemic began. The number of payrolled employees rose by 257,000 over the last month to 29.4 million.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

We are cutting taxes for low income families and boosting wages. We have reduced the Universal Credit taper rate from 63 per cent to 55 per cent, as well as raising the National Living Wage by 6.6 per cent to £9.50, giving a £1,000 pay rise to two million of the lowest paid.

We lead the way on investment in tech, with twice as much tech investment last year as in Germany, and three times as much as France.

We are delivering the biggest catch-up programme in the NHS’s history, so everyone can get the care they deserve. Over the next three years, we will invest an extra £36 billion in funding for health and social care.

We are also recruiting 11,053 new police officers and boosting police funding to cut crime. We are boosting police funding by £1.1 billion this year, taking total funding up to £16.9 billion for 2022-23. We have also recruited 11,053 new police officers, as part of our manifesto commitment to put 20,000 extra police on the streets.

Passing our Nationality and Borders Bill through the House of Commons in December, strengthened our borders and cracked down on people smuggling gangs.

Our new bill introduces new and tougher criminal offences, including life sentences for people smugglers, and gives new powers to Border Force, while making it easier to swiftly remove those who enter the UK illegally.

We also agreed 70 free trade deals around the world, including a historic deal with Australia, which alone will unlock more than £10 billion worth of trade.