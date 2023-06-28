​That's why the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay are launching a new scheme to detect lung cancers earlier - saving many more lives.

This has already been trialled in Mansfield, after Sherwood MP Mark Spencer and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley pressed for proactive screenings for former miners back in 2017/18. The results have been really positive, and now it's being rolled out more widely, so areas such as Bassetlaw can take advantage.

Each year the programme - which will cost £270 million annually once fully implemented - is expected to detect cancer in as many as 9,000 people, deliver almost one million scans and provide treatment earlier.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

The rollout follows a successful opening phase where approximately 70 per cent of the screening took place in mobile units parked in convenient places - such as supermarket car parks - to ensure easy access and focused on more deprived areas where people are four times more likely to smoke.

The programme, backed by a recommendation from the UK National Screening Committee - will use patient’s GP records for those aged 55 to 74 to identify current or former smokers.

Patients will have their risk of cancer assessed based on their smoking history and other factors and those considered high risk will be invited for specialist scans every two years.

The programme could also help people improve their health and reduce their risk of cancer by encouraging the use of smoking cessation services.

The programme is expected to detect cancer in as many as 9,000 people. Picture: Getty Images.

During the initial phase almost 900,000 people were invited for checks, 375,000 risk assessments made and 200,000 scans were carried out. More than 2,000 people were detected as having cancer, 76 per cent at an earlier stage compared to 29 per cent in 2019 outside of the programme.

Smoking causes 72 per cent of lung cancers, around 35,000 people die and 48,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer each year.

It has one of the lowest survival rates of all cancers which is largely attributed to lung cancer being diagnosed at a late stage when treatment is much less likely to be effective. Treating cancer early improves people’s chance of survival with 60 per cent of people currently surviving stage one cancer for five years or more and four per cent at stage four.

It is estimated the rollout will mean 325,000 people will be newly eligible for a first scan each year with 992,000 scans expected per year in total.

Additional radiographers, due to be appointed as part of the long term workforce plan, will help to support the programme.