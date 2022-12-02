Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: New Online Bill will make the internet safer for our children

The changes will offer users a ‘triple shield’ of protection when online: social media firms will be legally required to remove illegal content, take down material in breach of their own terms of service, and provide adults with greater choice over the content they see and engage with.

The improved Online Safety Bill will make sure that tech firms are accountable to their users, and empower adults to make more informed choices about the platforms they use.

Advertisement

The Bill will also create a new criminal offence of assisting or encouraging self-harm online, and will give adults greater control over online posts they may not wish to see, such as the glorification of eating disorders, racism or anti-semitism for example.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Such content might not meet the criminal threshold and so internet companies will have to offer adults tools to help them avoid it.

Firms will be made to show how they enforce their user age limits, to stop children circumventing authentication methods, and they will have to publish details of when the regulator Ofcom has taken action against them.

Advertisement

The changes to the Online Safety Bill have been welcomed by the Children’s Commissioner For England, Dame Rachel de Souza; alongside football charity Kick it Out; Mumsnet and the Jewish Community Safety Trust.

The Conservative Government is boosting protections for women and girls online by requiring platforms to take proactive steps, including allowing users to manage who can interact with them or their content.

Advertisement

“I welcome the improvements to the Online Safety Bill, making the internet safer for children while also protecting free speech”, writes Brendan Clarke-Smith.

New duties on tech companies will strengthen the Bill’s protection of free speech by preventing social media giants from removing or restricting user content, or suspending or banning users, where their content does not breach either their terms of service or the law.

Advertisement

As increasing numbers of children across Bassetlaw use the internet, more needs to be done to make sure they are safe online. That is why I welcome the improvements, making the internet safer for children while also protecting free speech. These important updates will make online content safer and hold social media giants to account, whilst ensuring that tech firms and future governments cannot censor legitimate views.