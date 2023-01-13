We are hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication of all NHS staff and deeply regret that some union members have voted for industrial action. We remain keen to continue a dialogue with ambulance workers’ unions.

Most ambulance staff have received a pay rise of at least four per cent, increasing average basic pay to around £34,300. On average, ambulance staff have additional earnings worth around 37 per cent of basic pay, taking total earnings to around £47,000 per person.

Our offer is fair and reasonable, and we cannot spend our way out of inflation. Increasing all public sector pay by 11 per cent would cost £28 billion – equivalent to £1,000 for every UK household.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Our priority is keeping patients safe during strike action. NHS England has contingency plans in place, but that can only go so far in limiting the significant impact on patient safety caused by the union drive to cause massive disruption to services.

This week we introduced new laws to set minimum levels of service which must be met during strikes, to ensure the safety of the public and their access to critical public services.

The first job of any government is to keep the public safe – whilst we absolutely believe in the ability to strike, we are duty-bound to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British people.

That is why we are introducing a bill which will allow employers in critical public sectors to maintain minimum levels of service during strikes. We will first consult on minimum service levels for fire, ambulance, and rail services, due to the severe disruption the public faces when they are impacted by strikes.

This is similar to legislation already in place in countries such as France and Spain, so is a fair and proportionate response.

We do not want to have to use this legislation, but we must ensure that striking workers do not put thepublic’s lives at risk and prevent people getting to work, accessing healthcare, and safely going about their daily lives.