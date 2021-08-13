Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: New laws over foreign criminals would stop people making frivolous late appeals

The Home Office said it made 'no apology for seeking to remove dangerous foreign criminals and those with no right to remain in the UK'.

This approach is used primarily for foreign national offenders who have been convicted of a crime carrying a custodial sentence of a year or more. This was actually brought in by the previous Labour government, so is not a new approach either.

A number of MPs, such as Diane Abbott, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Claudia Webbe MP, have been highly critical and demanded these flights are stopped. Claudia Webbe also stated that ‘This is cruel, racist and disproportionate punishment’.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw.

It’s worth looking at some of the convictions of those on the flight. The most serious of these crimes include murder, attempted murder, rape, offences against children and other violent crimes.

I have always believed that we should be more concerned about the rights of the victims and the safety of the general public - not the rights of criminals. It always annoys me therefore when I see other MPs or human rights lawyers jumping on the bandwagon.

As usually happens, before the flight left, almost two-thirds of the passengers were removed due to last-minute ‘appeals’.

This is a regular occurrence and is something that will only stop once new laws are brought in, which are in the process of being passed and will be implemented very soon. Everybody deserves fair legal process, but this will stop people from making frivolous late appeals to simply cause delays.

According to Home Office data on ‘Enforced Returns from the UK’, the vast majority of returns are actually for Romania, Albania, Brazil, Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine etc.

Jamaica isn’t even on the list and is included within the ‘other’ category.

In the last year (up to March 2020) the most recent data shows 4,750 people were returned from the UK. 3237 of these (68 per cent) were EU nationals and only 32 per cent non-EU nationals.

To put it into context, this was a flight of 50 people. By contrast, last year we deported 1292 to Romania. I lived in Romania myself for many years and if I had ever committed one of the awful crimes previously mentioned I would expect to be returned to the UK after serving a sentence.

This makes me ask the question - why don’t you see a clamour of MPs, celebrities or lawyers trying to stop deportations of Eastern European offenders or those of other nationalities? We deport a much higher proportion of these.

When I ask the many decent people from these countries living in the UK what they think of the situation, they also support these removals too. This is mainly because they want to live peacefully in our communities and they realise that many of those who are being deported are actually bad people.