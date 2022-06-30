The Policing Act will mean a number of new measures will be coming into force. One such law will be that whole life sentences will be given for the killing of on-duty emergency workers.

This week in Parliament I met Lissie Harper, the widow of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty pursuing suspects.

This new law will mean people committing horrendous crimes such as this will spend their life behind bars and I am pleased Harper’s Law is now on the statute books.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

We haven’t stopped there though, and quite rightly the new Act will see increased prison terms for child cruelty, life sentences for killer drivers and new powers to stop protesters from blocking roads.

Earlier I mentioned illegal encampments and I know how frustrating this is for local people.

Once again, Farr Park has had to suffer yet another incursion and this is the third time it has happened.

As well as Worksop, the same has happened in Retford and a council car park was taken over, preventing others from using the car park, causing loss of trade to local businesses and resulting in numerous reports of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab at a reception in honour of Lissie Harper on the Commons Terrace. Brendan Clarke-Smith is among the MPs also pictured. (Photo by Tim Hammond / No 10 Downing Street)

To put it bluntly, local people are sick of this. There are always questions that can be asked about whether sites have been adequately secured or whether court action has been taken quickly enough, but now we have changed the law to allow robust action to be taken and to make these actions criminal.

Thanks to our new laws, which have now taken effect, the maximum penalty for unauthorised encampments will be three months’ imprisonment, a fine of £2,500 or both.

We will also give powers to arrest and to seize vehicles. Bassetlaw has long been seen as a soft touch for illegal encampments.

These new laws should help change that.

I have also been working hard to ensure Bassetlaw receives its fair share of the new police officers recruited by Nottinghamshire Police and I am pleased to see there have been several successes recently with drug busts, motor vehicle thefts and rural crime, which many have told me they want to see tougher action on.