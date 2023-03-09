Many of those arriving in small boats originate from safe countries and travel through safe countries to skip the queue.

That is unfair on those who come here legally and unfair on the British people who play by the rules.

I therefore met with the Prime Minister this week to discuss the new Illegal Migration Bill.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

The Prime Minister and the Home Secretary have already delivered the largest ever small boats deal with France; a new agreement with Albania so the vast majority of Albanian illegal migrants are sent home; a new, permanent, unified Small Boats Operational Command with 700 new staff; tougher immigration enforcement; a tighter system for processing modern slavery claims; and a plan to clear the initial asylum backlog by the end of 2023 and move migrants out of expensive hotels.

But we need to go further – doing everything we can to tackle this issue.

We are therefore pursuing a novel and ambitious approach that goes further than any previous immigration bill, making sure that if you enter the UK illegally:

(1) You will be detained immediately and removed to a safe country within weeks.

(2) You will not be able to claim asylum in the UK – instead your claim will be heard in Rwanda or another safe third country. This means the 90 per cent of arrivals who claimed asylum in 2022 would no longer be able to stay in the UK.

(3) You will not be able to access the modern slavery system in the UK. You will only be able to delay

removal if you are required by UK law enforcement to cooperate with an investigation or prosecution.

(4) You will have no ability to make spurious and late claims to frustrate removal.

(5) Any human rights claims will be heard after removal, with the only exception to this being an extremely small number of claimants able to show ‘compelling’ evidence they face a ‘real risk’ of ‘serious and irreversible harm’ in the specific safe country they are being sent to.

Once we have stopped the boats, we will do more to help those who genuinely need our help, by expanding safe and legal routes as we have done for Syria, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Ukraine, while introducing an annual quota on the number of refugees we can accept.

The public are right to demand control of our borders and that is exactly why stopping the boats is a

top priority.