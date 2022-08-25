Brendan Clarke-Smith column: Levelling Up Fund bid can help with our town flood defences

The average monthly rainfall for August would be 54mm, so we experienced nearly twice these levels.

Coupled with the hot and dry weather making the ground hard, this caused problems with surface water and explains why we experienced the problems we did.

I was out with Nottinghamshire County Council, who were working closely with the Environment Agency, emergency services and Bassetlaw District Council to make sure residents were supported by putting barriers in place, distributing sandbags and of course cleaning up the resulting damage in our streets.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP

If you’ve been affected by flooding, there are several grants available to help support you.

The Flooding Hardship Fund offers a one-off grant of £120 or £300 if you are a small business with up to 49 employees.

There’s also a Community Recovery Grant of £500 and a Business Rate Relief Scheme.

More details can be found here: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-environment/flooding-help-and-advice/flooding-grants

Whilst Bassetlaw has recently secured millions in funding for flood defences, we know we need a

bigger scheme in Worksop, so it’s important that we are successful with our Levelling Up Fund bid for the town centre, as this will help to trigger extra support.

This is an absolute priority for me and I’ve had numerous meetings with the Floods Minister and the Environment Agency.

Also on the subject of flooding, you’ll probably have seen claims on social media that Conservative MPs allegedly voted in 2021 to pour sewage into the sea.

Sounds terrible, doesn’t it? Of course, this is because it is completely untrue.

Storm overflows are used by just about every nation on earth so that, during excessive wet weather, diluted wastewater can be released into waterways such as the sea. Our sewage system has always worked this way.

If we had suddenly banned ALL storm overflows there would have been a possibility that sewage would be released into the streets and would be backing up through the system into people’s homes and businesses in Worksop last week.

It would also cost anywhere between £150 billion and £660 billion to completely eradicate!

In October last year, my colleagues and I voted for the Environment Bill enshrining a duty that water companies secure a reduction in the adverse impacts of discharges from storm overflows.

This is the first time somebody has tried to properly legislate for this. So, it’s actually IMPROVING the system that has been in place for over a century.