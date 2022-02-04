The report has been restricted to an extent due to the involvement of the Metropolitan Police investigation.

However, there were a number of conclusions and recommendations made. I am pleased the Prime Minister has accepted the report and has committed to act on those recommendations. He has also pledged to publish the full report once it is released.

There is clearly an issue with the wider work culture in parts of Westminster, whether that be in No 10, the Cabinet Office or Whitehall generally, and whilst this is not a new thing, it is something that will be addressed.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

It is also important to bear in mind that, whilst these are workplaces, it is important to act within the rules on Covid, as well as the spirit of those rules, which apply to everybody.

Like the rest of the country, I followed the rules and made many sacrifices during the pandemic and I share the anger and frustration of those who feel others may not have been doing the same.

Following his statement to the House of Commons, the Prime Minister met with Conservative MPs. He took full responsibility and apologised, and outlined what he plans to do to reform the way things work and to act on Sue Gray’s recommendations, including the operation at No 10.

The Prime Minister also spoke passionately of his desire to continue with the important work this Government is doing.

It’s now two years since we got Brexit done, we’ve rolled out a hugely successful vaccination programme and we also have the fastest growth of all of the economies in the G7.

He wants to get on with the job of levelling up this country and he also spoke of tackling the cost of living and our energy security, as well as dealing with illegal immigration.

These are the issues you have been telling me are important to you when I have knocked on your doors.

So whilst I think it is still important to bear in mind any investigations, let’s now focus on those issues that are most important to people – those do not involve birthday cakes and wallpaper.

It is for this reason that the Prime Minister continues to have my full support.