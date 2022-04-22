The funding also includes free tutoring, digital training and flexible courses to help adults with low-level maths skills get back into work, as well as measures to get more young people into high-skilled jobs.

The investment will deliver on the Conservative Government’s mission to level up the United Kingdom.

£2.6 billion of levelling up funding will be awarded to communities across the UK through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (‘UKSPF’). This replaces previous EU funding, but with the added bonus that we can spend it on our own priorities rather than theirs.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

The UKSPF invests in local communities by helping to regenerate high streets, tackle economic decline, and reverse geographical inequalities.

I am delighted at the £3,391,320 investment in Bassetlaw and I look forward to seeing this spent effectively at local level.

This money will be given to locally elected authorities and leaders to assist in delivering what our communities need.

The spending confirms that the Conservative Government has fulfilled its commitment to match previous EU funding on social and regional development.

Brendan Clarke-Smith.

We are all proud of Worksop and proud of Bassetlaw and this is why I want us to be optimistic about what we can achieve both now and in the future.

I am always lobbying the Government to provide support for our area, and I want to make sure everybody is given the opportunities required to reach their potential.

That is why I welcome this latest investment, which can be used across a range of projects.

This investment will help local residents to fulfil their potential, while reducing regional inequalities that have been left untouched for too long

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove spoke of taking back control of our money from the EU and empowering local communities to deliver on their priorities, rather than unelected bureaucrats in Brussels.

This fund allows us to do just that, targeting the areas of the country that need it the most and help to spread opportunity and level up in every part of the UK.