You will be aware that a key function of the Probation Service is to supervise people on probation who have been sentenced to between 40 to 300 hours of Community Payback.

Community Payback should be a visible punishment, with people on probation making reparation to their local areas for the harms caused by crime.

As such, work placements see people on probation give back to their communities in a constructive and demanding way.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

The Government is committed to relaunching Community Payback and last year we announced an additional £93m in funding over the next three years, to increase the work delivered to around eight million hours per year.

In particular, I want to see more outdoor projects that are valuable to local areas and restore pride in communities.

Between March 25 and April 10, the charity Keep Britain Tidy is running The Great British Spring Clean, an annual campaign which encourages communities to participate in litter picks of their local area.

We plan to support this great initiative by mobilising Community Payback teams to spruce up local areas and improve public spaces during a dedicated Community Payback Spring Clean week (March 25 to April 1).

With groups of up to eight people on probation working for seven hours a day, Community Payback projects can accommodate large scale clean-ups.

Community Payback teams will be delivering litter picks, graffiti removal and general maintenance projects throughout the seven-day event.

As local people, nobody has a better insight than you into the needs and priorities of the local community. Community Payback teams are keen to work in our area.

We would also like to hear from you about which clean-up projects Community Payback should be delivered in the Bassetlaw area during the Spring Clean and beyond.

I invite you to get involved and propose a local project via the easy to use online nomination form - www.gov.uk/nominate-community-payback-project.

Please submit specific proposals for the Spring Clean by March 14. If your project is assessed as suitable, we will endeavour to start work on it as soon as possible.