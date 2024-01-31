Brendan Clarke-Smith column: ​It’s so important for our area to get the airport reopened

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, whose constituency the airport is located within, has campaigned relentlessly on the issue and provided updates almost every day.

Local people have been very clear that they see the airport as an important local asset and a driver of economic growth, which is why it’s so important we get it reopened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst many are disappointed with owners Peel, the important thing is for the local authorities concerned to take control of the situation, namely Doncaster Council and more so the Mayor of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

The power to take control of the airport lies locally, through a compulsory purchase order. We devolved transport powers locally and we therefore expect authorities to use them.

The Labour Mayor has £900m in ‘gainshare’ money to use. This is money given by the Government to a Combined Authority when a Mayor is put in place.

This is 30 years at £30m but he can borrow against this with immediate effect. He’s had it all the time the airport was open and since it has been closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has however never been used for the airport. Contrast this with Conservative Mayor Ben Houchen in Teesside, who only has around £450 million, yet used this to buy their airport when they experienced similar problems.

​”Local people have been very clear that they see the airport as an important local asset and a driver of economic growth, which is why it’s so important we get it reopened”, says Brendan Clarke-Smith MP.

I am very disappointed at what is currently being shared, primarily for political reasons, including an article in The Mirror and by the BBC.

In it, the Mayor suggests there is £30 million in Government funding available and if only they would change the rules on how it can be spent then everything would be ok.

The truth is the £30 million is from a sustainable travel fund to make sure there is a rail link for the airport. After five years this fund expires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We can ask for this time limit to be extended and Nick Fletcher MP is on the case, but I believe Mayor Oliver Coppard has sat on his hands with the airport for 17 months, which is why we need the extension in the first place.

When they buy the airport they will get the £30 million for the rail link. The money is not for the purchase of the airport, which should instead be from the ‘gainshare’ money that Mayor Oliver Coppard already has. Instead he is spending the money on the trams in Sheffield.