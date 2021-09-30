Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: It is vital to bring community together for common theme

This garden will be the first time where all 650 constituencies can be represented and remembered in a single place.

As your Member of Parliament, I have been asked to dedicate our Remembrance tribute to an individual, regiment or community in Bassetlaw.

That is why I am asking constituents such as yourself to come forward with suggestions for who we should commemorate in the garden. If you have a suggestion then please get in touch or complete the form on my website. https://www.brendanclarkesmith.com/news/constituency-garden-remembrance

I also want to say a big thank you to everybody who helped make the Military Veterans Family Fun Day at Oasis Community Centre last weekend possible.

It was great to join our Nottinghamshire and Bassetlaw Armed Forces Champions in speaking at the event and meeting with our veterans, family members and many exhibitors. Thanks also to the Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council Cllr Mike Quigley and his wife Wendy for attending.

We are hopeful that this can become an annual event and I am sure that it will continue to grow. I found it really valuable to bring together different parts of our community under a common theme and the venue at the award-winning Oasis Community Centre was a fitting one, showing what can be achieved when local people support each other.

Despite the restrictions placed on us due to Covid-19, there have been some fantastic efforts to support veterans locally and many impressive fundraising efforts. One of my favourites has been the ‘100 challenge’ taken on by Worksop’s Mark Walker, a former British Army veteran. Mark exercised for an hour each day, before submerging himself in an ice bath for 100 seconds – all for 100 days. This raised thousands of pounds for the Royal British Legion.

We also have local groups, such as the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club in both Worksop and Retford, as well as the Worksop Military Community & Veterans Centre, who run drop-in sessions twice a week.